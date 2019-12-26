|
|
|
DRUMMOND Elizabeth (Lil) In memory of Lil, wife and mother, who passed away, on September 18, 2004.
A little place within our hearts,
That is with us every day.
A place where all our memories,
Are forever stored away.
The perfect place with love,
Where our thoughts can go.
For words cannot explain,
How much we miss you so.
And now Christmas is around,
Where the sweetest memories and thoughts of you are found.
Still loved, still missed.
Till we meet again.
From husband Bill, sons Colin and Murray and families.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 26, 2019