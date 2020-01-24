|
GRAY Elizabeth At Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 8th January, Elizabeth (Betty),
(nee Ramsay), formerly Humphrey, aged 89 years, (ex Hawklaw and Cheadle) of Newtown, Cupar, loved and loving wife of the Late William (Bill) Gray, much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service on Thursday, 30th January, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 24, 2020