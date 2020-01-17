|
LAWSON Elizabeth Love
(née McDowell) (formerly of Strathkinness)
With dignity and courage at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on 9th January, 2020. Beloved wife of Sandy and loving mother of Alan and Christine and proud granny and great-granny. All friends are welcome to join the family at a service of Thanksgiving for Elizabeth's life on Friday, 24th January, at 1 p.m., at New Kilpatrick Church Bearsden, Glasgow, G61 3RT. Donations in lieu of flowers would be gratefully received by Skye Mountain Rescue.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 17, 2020