NICOL Elizabeth (Betty) Passed away at her home, in Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 26th May,2020. A loving wife to the late Leonard and a much loved mum to Ian, Stephen, Lynn, Cate and Joy. She was also a fun loving grandma to Melissa, Ria, Lucy, Sophie, Daniel, Sharon, Mark, Leah, Lennon, Sean, Steven and Moira. She also had many great-grandchildren who loved
her dearly.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service is restricted due to government guidelines.
