NICOL Elizabeth (Betty) Passed away at her home, in Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 26th May,2020. A loving wife to the late Leonard and a much loved mum to Ian, Stephen, Lynn, Cate and Joy. She was also a fun loving grandma to Melissa, Ria, Lucy, Sophie, Daniel, Sharon, Mark, Leah, Lennon, Sean, Steven and Moira. She also had many great-grandchildren who loved
her dearly.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service is restricted due to government guidelines.
Published in Fife Today on June 10, 2020
