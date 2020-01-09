|
CHRYSTAL Elizabeth R. (Betty) It is with sadness that we announce the death of our mother, Elizabeth R. Chrystal (Betty), on 22nd December, 2019, at her home at age 93. She was the daughter of George and Elsie Wood. She was born in Dysart, Scotland on 18th July, 1926. She attended schools in Scotland. Her brother, Robert, predeceased her. In November 1945, she married Andrew (Andy) Chrystal in the Dysart Barony Church in Dysart. He predeceased her on 8th February, 1997. She is survived by her two daughters, Norma (Dean) of Beacon, NY and Elsie (Sal) of Hopewell Junction, NY. Also, her grandson, Matthew Ettinger, the apple of her eye, his fiancé, Britney and future step-great granddaughter, Kira. She is also survived by three nephews, George (Aileen), Andrew (Irene) and Brian (Katheryn) Wood of Scotland and niece, Susan of Los Angeles. She had the joy to have numerous great-nephews and nieces and great-great-nieces, which she adored. Betty's ashes will be interned at the Mausoleum at the Poughkeepsie Cemetery as well as buried at the West Wemyss family plot in Scotland next to her husband of 52 years. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a future date.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 9, 2020