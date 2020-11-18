|
RITCHIE Elizabeth (Bett) Peacefully, at Auchtermairnie Care Home, on 9th November, 2020, aged 95 years, (formerly 147 Castle Terrace, Kennoway),
beloved wife of the late Peter, mother of Ron and Pete, gran of Sandy, Emma and Alison, great-gran of Cat, Sam, Jackson and Ruby. Will be sadly missed by all the family. Due to the current restrictions, as a result of the corona virus the funeral will be a private, interment at McDuff Cemetery, East Wemyss.
The family wish to express their lasting gratitude for the incredible professional care and love given to her by all the staff at Auchtermairnie Care Home.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 18, 2020