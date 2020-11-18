Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth RITCHIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth RITCHIE

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth RITCHIE Notice
RITCHIE Elizabeth (Bett) Peacefully, at Auchtermairnie Care Home, on 9th November, 2020, aged 95 years, (formerly 147 Castle Terrace, Kennoway),
beloved wife of the late Peter, mother of Ron and Pete, gran of Sandy, Emma and Alison, great-gran of Cat, Sam, Jackson and Ruby. Will be sadly missed by all the family. Due to the current restrictions, as a result of the corona virus the funeral will be a private, interment at McDuff Cemetery, East Wemyss.

The family wish to express their lasting gratitude for the incredible professional care and love given to her by all the staff at Auchtermairnie Care Home.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -