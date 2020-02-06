|
|
|
TULLIS Elizabeth Robertson Peacefully, on Friday, 31st January, 2020, at Gowrie House Care Home, Kirkcaldy, with her loving family by her side, Elizabeth, aged 85. Beloved wife of the late Bill, a loving mother, mother-in-law, gran and great-gran, sadly missed by all. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on 13th February, 2020, at 12.45 a.m., to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given, if so desired, to the British Heart Foundation on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 6, 2020