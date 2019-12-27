|
STEWART Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Friday, 20th December, 2019. Elizabeth (Betty), aged 82 years, of Cupar. Beloved wife of the late Podge much loved mum of Caroline, Frances, Steven and Kelly. A loving and devoted gran of Aaron, Gary, Kevin, Nikki, Craig, Anton, Rhys, Taylor, Kelsey, Ethan and Neve, also a dear great-gran mother-in-law, sister, aunt and a good friend to all who knew her. Reception of remains at 9.50 a.m., on Wednesday, January 8, in St Columba's Roman Catholic Church, Kirkgate, Cupar followed by Funeral Mass at 10.00 a.m., thereafter to Cupar Cemetery for 11.00 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations if so desired may be made at church door for Tarvit Ward Adamson Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 27, 2019