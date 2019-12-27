Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Betty) STEWART

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth (Betty) STEWART Notice
STEWART Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Friday, 20th December, 2019. Elizabeth (Betty), aged 82 years, of Cupar. Beloved wife of the late Podge much loved mum of Caroline, Frances, Steven and Kelly. A loving and devoted gran of Aaron, Gary, Kevin, Nikki, Craig, Anton, Rhys, Taylor, Kelsey, Ethan and Neve, also a dear great-gran mother-in-law, sister, aunt and a good friend to all who knew her. Reception of remains at 9.50 a.m., on Wednesday, January 8, in St Columba's Roman Catholic Church, Kirkgate, Cupar followed by Funeral Mass at 10.00 a.m., thereafter to Cupar Cemetery for 11.00 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations if so desired may be made at church door for Tarvit Ward Adamson Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -