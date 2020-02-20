|
TULLIS Elizabeth (Betty) The family of the late Betty Tullis would like to thank all relatives, friends and carers for joining with us to pay our last respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. Special thanks to Gwen for the service celebrating Betty's life, the GP's and staff at Nicol Street Surgery, staff from Abbotsford Care Home Milton Lodge and Kinglassie Care Home and those carers that looked after Betty at home. Thank you too, for the kind donations, £300 was raised for the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 20, 2020