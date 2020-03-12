Home

WRIGHT Elizabeth (Betty) Passed away peacefully, at Bennochy Lodge Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 5th March, 2020. Betty, beloved wife of the late Jimmy (Fruitman), loved mum of Agnes, mother-in-law to Angus, devoted gran to Lesley, gran-in-law to Stuart, proud great-gran of Jamie and a dear aunt, neighbour and friend. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 18th March, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Bennochy Lodge Care Home, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 12, 2020
