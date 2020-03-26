|
WRIGHT Elizabeth Agnes, Angus, Lesley and Stuart would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the cards and flowers received, following the sad loss of Betty. Thanks to Rev Robin McAlpine for his comforting service at the crematorium and to The Strathearn Hotel for their excellent service. Special thanks to Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their professionalism and compassionate care. Thanks also to Bennochy Lodge Care Home for caring for Betty. Finally, to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium, £370 was raised for Bennochy Lodge Resident's Social Fund.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 26, 2020