LAMONT Ella (nee Lawrie) Peacefully, at Ostlers House Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 18th July, 2020, Ella, aged 85 years. Much loved wife of the late Bert, loving mother of Judith, Adele and the late Pamela, a treasured gran of Ruth, Carolyn and Reece and a great-gran of Freya and Fallon.
Ella will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.
Funeral private due to current circumstances. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK https://www.cancerresearchuk.org.
Published in Fife Today on July 23, 2020