SCOTT Elma Passed away peacefully, at Chapel Level Nursing Home, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 31st January, 2020. Elma, 86 years young, very classy to the end, formerly of Woodside, Glenrothes and Aberfeldy. Much loved wife of the late Allan Scott, dearly loved mum of David, Helen, Delphine and Stephen, beloved granny of her nine grandchildren and great-granny to three great-grandchildren and a dear sister, aunt and friend to many. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 17th February, 2020, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for British Heart Foundation, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 6, 2020
