SCOTT Elma The family of the late Elma Scott, of Glenrothes (and Aberfeldy in her later years), would like to thank all who have extended their sympathies over our great loss. The amazing attendance at her funeral and Balbirnie House Hotel afterwards gave great comfort and raised a total of £910 for the British Heart Foundation. A special word of thanks to Eileen Miller, Minister of St Margaret's Church, Glenrothes who gave a wonderful service that reflected Elma's life so well. Also thanks to Geoff Davis of Aberfeldy Parish Church for saying a few words at the Hotel. Elma would have been very proud.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 26, 2020