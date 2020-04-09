|
HUNTER Eric It is with great sadness that Teresa and the boys, Allan and Greg announce the loss of their beloved husband and father, Eric, aged 71, on Monday, 30th March, 2020. He was a also a much loved son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle a devoted grandfather to Eve and a friend to many. A funeral service will be held on Friday, 10th April, at 11 a.m., a memorial to celebrate Eric's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend their grateful thanks to Ross at Crosbie Matthews and to all NHS Staff who cared for Eric at such a truly difficult time.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 9, 2020