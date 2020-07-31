|
|
|
JARVIS Esther It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Esther (Etta), on 22nd July, 2020, beloved wife of the late Dave, loving mum of Richard, Wilma and Gillian, mother-in-law of Jock and Veena, a devoted granny and
great-granny and friend to many. Family flowers only, please.
Funeral private, due to current circumstances. The family have asked if anyone wants to turn out to show their respects whilst maintaining a safe and social distance, the cortege will be leaving from St John's Parish Church, Cupar, on Thursday, 6th August,
at 10.30 a.m.
Published in Fife Today on July 31, 2020