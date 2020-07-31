Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Esther JARVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther JARVIS

Notice Condolences

Esther JARVIS Notice
JARVIS Esther It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Esther (Etta), on 22nd July, 2020, beloved wife of the late Dave, loving mum of Richard, Wilma and Gillian, mother-in-law of Jock and Veena, a devoted granny and
great-granny and friend to many. Family flowers only, please.
Funeral private, due to current circumstances. The family have asked if anyone wants to turn out to show their respects whilst maintaining a safe and social distance, the cortege will be leaving from St John's Parish Church, Cupar, on Thursday, 6th August,
at 10.30 a.m.
Published in Fife Today on July 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -