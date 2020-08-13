|
POW Esther Passed away peacefully, at home, with her family, on Sunday, 9th August, 2020, after a short illness. Esther, aged 54 years of Kirkcaldy. Dearly loved partner of Damien, much loved mum of Niamh and a dearly loved daughter, sister and friend to many. Due to the current situation, there will be a private service on Monday, 24th August. Any friends and colleagues wishing to pay their respects may do so in the Victoria Hospital grounds at 11.30 a.m.,
before the cortege travels on to the crematorium for the service.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 13, 2020