BELL Euphemia Peacefully, after a short illness at Glenrothes Hospital, Euphemia (Effie), aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Jock, much loved mum of Allan and Alistair and loved mother-in-law to Angela and Diane. Devoted gran to David, Stuart and Laura and great-gran to Lois. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 25th February, at 10.15 a.m. To which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 19, 2020
