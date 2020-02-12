|
GALLOWAY Evelyn In loving memory of Evelyn Galloway died 9th February 2019, aged 71, a loving wife, mum and Nannie.
They say there is a reason,
They say that time will heal,
But neither time nor reason will change the way I feel,
For no one knows the heartache, that lies behind my smiles,
No one knows how many times I've broken down and cried.
I want to tell you something, so there is no doubt.
You're so wonderful to think about, but so hard to be without.
Love Davie xx.
We think of you in silence,
We often speak your name,
But all we have are memories and your picture in a frame,
Your resting place we visit,
And put flowers there with care.
But no one knows the heartache as we turn and leave you there.
Love Debbie and Craig xx
A thousand words won't bring you back,
We know because we've tried,
And neither will a million tears,
We know because we've cried.
You've left behind our broken hearts and precious memories too.
But we've never wanted memories, we only wanted you.
Love Dayle and Demi xx
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 12, 2020