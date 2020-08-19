Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fiona WARDROPE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fiona WARDROPE

Notice Condolences

Fiona WARDROPE Notice
WARDROPE Fiona Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 12th August, 2020, following an illness fought with great courage and strength of character. Fiona, aged 71 years of Leven, a much loved mum of Leon and his partner Alison, a loving sister, auntie and a good friend. Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 25th August, at 1.30 p.m. Due to the social distancing measures currently in place surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak, this service is strictly for immediate family members only.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -