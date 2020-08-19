|
|
|
WARDROPE Fiona Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 12th August, 2020, following an illness fought with great courage and strength of character. Fiona, aged 71 years of Leven, a much loved mum of Leon and his partner Alison, a loving sister, auntie and a good friend. Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 25th August, at 1.30 p.m. Due to the social distancing measures currently in place surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak, this service is strictly for immediate family members only.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 19, 2020