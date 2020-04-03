Home

(nee Redpath) Passed away on 30th March, 2020, with her family by her side. She endured a long and courageous journey with cancer which ended at Roxburghe House, Dundee. Loving and much loved wife of Roy precious mum of Alison, Neil and the late John. A dear sister to Colin and adored gran of Brogan, Blair, Myles and Nathan. Much respected mother-in-law of Graeme and Mhairi. A dear sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and a good friend to many. A private graveside service will take place and a memorial service for all will be held at a later date.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 3, 2020
