DAVIE Frances Roy, Alison and Neil wish to thank all family, friends and neighbours for all the cards, floral tributes and calls received on their recent sad loss of Frances. Thank you to Reverend Gavin Black for his kind and comforting words, also to Steven Stewart and staff for the care and attention given. Thanks to the Oncology Department at Ninewells Hospital and nursing staff of Ward 32. Special thank you to all the neighbours of Halyburton Place, Cupar ,who touched our hearts coming out to say a last goodbye.
Thank you all.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 17, 2020