Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances MACDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances MACDONALD

Notice

Frances MACDONALD Notice
MACDONALD Frances Ellen Duncan, Janie and family would like to thank all family and friends for the many expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following the sad loss of Frances. Special thanks to the staff at the Tarvit Ward, Adamson Hospital, Cupar for their care and attention and also to Michael, Ross and staff at Crosbie Matthew Funeral Directors for their professional services. Many thanks also to David Potter for his comforting service at Kirkcaldy Old Kirk.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 27, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -