MACDONALD Frances Ellen Duncan, Janie and family would like to thank all family and friends for the many expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following the sad loss of Frances. Special thanks to the staff at the Tarvit Ward, Adamson Hospital, Cupar for their care and attention and also to Michael, Ross and staff at Crosbie Matthew Funeral Directors for their professional services. Many thanks also to David Potter for his comforting service at Kirkcaldy Old Kirk.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 27, 2020