Frances RODGER

Frances RODGER Notice
RODGER Frances Peacefully, at St Andrews Community Hospital, on Saturday, 15th February, 2020, Frances (nee Lindsay), in her 101st year. Dearly beloved wife of the late William, much loved mum of Lewis, Linda and Walter, loving mother-in-law of Elsie, Ann and the late Archie, dear gran to her eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Funeral service in the Parish Church of the Holy Trinity, South Street, St Andrews, on Tuesday, 3rd March, at 11 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited, interment thereafter in the Western Cemetery, at 12 noon.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 21, 2020
