WALKER Frank Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, with his loving family by his side on Sunday, 5th January, 2020, Frank, aged 89 years. A much loved husband of Helen, loving dad of Lyn and the late Frank and a devoted grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service to be held at Co-op Funeralcare, 663 Wellesley Road, Denbeath, on Tuesday, 21st January, 2020, at 1.15 p.m., interment thereafter at MacDuff Cemetery, at 2 p.m., to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however there will be a collection in lieu of flowers in aid of SANDS at both the service and the cemetery.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 15, 2020