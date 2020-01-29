|
WALKER Frank Helen would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the flowers, cards and support following her recent sad loss of Frank, who will be sorely missed. Thank you to Denbeath Funeral Care and Chris Hay for a lovely and comforting service and to East Wemyss Bowling Club for their warm hospitality. Finally, thank you to everyone who paid their last respects to Frank and for their generous donations to SANDS charity where £320 was collected.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 29, 2020