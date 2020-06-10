|
|
|
WALKER Frederick Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, on Thursday, 28th May, 2020, Frederick William (Fred), aged 75, of Balcurvie. A dearly loved husband of Carole, devoted and proud dad of Lynda, Lesley, Kay, Craig and Graeme and cherished grandad of Jamie, Robbie, Erin, Isla, Joe and Freddie, a dear brother to Eric and much loved brother-in-law, father-in-law, son-in-law, uncle, cousin
and friend.
You will be sorely missed by us all.
Love always.
Funeral is close family only due to current restrictions.
Published in Fife Today on June 10, 2020