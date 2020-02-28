|
AKERBOOM Frits Peacefully, at home in Strathkinness, on Sunday, 23rd February, 2020, Frits, dearly beloved husband of the late Kath, much loved father of Alan, Carol, Sharon and Wendy and a dear father-in-law and grandfather. Funeral service in Rufflets Hotel, Strathkinness Low Road, St Andrews, on Monday, 9th March, at 1.15 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited, interment thereafter in St Andrews Western Cemetery, at 2 p.m. Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may be made for Parkinson's UK. No black ties please.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 28, 2020