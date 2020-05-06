|
|
|
BELL George Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, following a short illness on Monday, 27th April, 2020. George, aged 68 years of Methil, a much loved partner of Irene, a dear father and devoted brother of Joyce and Margaret. '
George will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him'.
Funeral service will take place on Monday, 11th May, at 10.15 a.m. Due to the current social distancing guidelines surrounding the Coronavirus this service is restricted to immediate family members only. Please feel free to light a candle to remember George privately at this time.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Fife Today on May 6, 2020