More Obituaries for George BLACKWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George BLACKWOOD

George BLACKWOOD Notice
BLACKWOOD George George, of Kennoway, passed away peacefully, aged 88 years, after a short illness at the Royal Bolton Hospital, on Sunday, 12th January, 2020, with family by his side. Beloved husband of the Late Agnes (Nan), much loved father to Derek and Linda, father-in-law to Ian and Jean, much loved grandad and great-grandad. The funeral service will take place on Monday, 3rd February, 2020, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at
3 p.m. Family flowers only, please. Enquiries to Bolton Funeralcare, tel: 01204 307151.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 29, 2020
