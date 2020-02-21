Home

BROWN George Peacefully, at Pitlair Nursing Home, Cupar, on Tuesday, 18th February, 2020, George (Dod) Brown, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Brown (nee Webster), a loving dad of Esther Roy and the late Ian, father-in-law of Sara and Rowena, also a cherished grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service at Co-op Funeralcare, Cos Lane, Glenrothes, on Thursday, 27th February, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment thereafter at Falkland Cemetery, cortege arriving at 11 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Donations may be given, if so desired, when leaving the service for Marie Curie in memory of George.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 21, 2020
