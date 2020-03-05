|
BROWN George The family of the late George Brown would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours, for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received during their recent sad loss. Thanks to the nurses and carers who looked after George. Special thanks to Denis Madden for his comforting service. Finally, thanks to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium and for the generous donations of £520 which will be going to Cancer Research, UK.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 5, 2020