BUDD George After a short illness at Willow House and thank fully so close to his home in Cellardyke, on Sunday, 19th April, 2020. George Rodger Budd, in his 86th year, dearly loved husband of 65 years and 1 month of Anne (Duncan), adored dad of Liz Anne and Roger, much loved father-in-law of Lenny and Diane, loving big brother of David and special dey to Kelvin, Fiona, Aidan and Kerry and an extra special dey to his 2 wee stars George and Ella. The family unfortunately have to abide by the current Covid 19 conditions but would like to extend there heartfelt thanks to the staff at both Cameron Hospital and Willow House for their caring attention George received over the last couple of months. His funeral for family only, will take place at Anstruther Cemetery, on Tuesday, 28th April, at 2 p.m. Sing your heart out up there Dod Budd and make the Heavens resound with your wonderful voice.
Sleep tight xx.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 22, 2020