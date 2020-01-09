|
BUIST George Dot, George, Lynn and Ian would like to say a very warm and sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the support shown to them at this very sad time. Also, for the beautiful flowers, cards and the phone calls. Sincere thanks to Dr Bery, who has cared for George over many years and the staff at the Path Surgery. Also thanks to Ian Johnston Funeral Directors for their professional support and help with arrangements. Thanks to Craig Adamson who conducted a very comforting service and thank you to Lisa who played a lovely tribute to George during the service. Lastly, thanks to all who attended the crematorium, to pay their respects and very generously donated £700 which will go to R.N.L.I and Alzheimer Scotland. Thank you everyone.
