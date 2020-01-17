|
CUNNINGHAM Dr George Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, Dr George Cunningham, beloved husband of the late Ada Cunningham and much loved father of Mairi and the late Fiona. He will be sadly missed as a much loved father-in-law, grampa, great-grampa and friend. After a private cremation, a service to celebrate George's life will take place in Hope Park and Martyrs Church,
St Andrews, on Friday, 24th January, at
1 p.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 17, 2020