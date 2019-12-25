|
|
|
DEWAR George Peacefully, after a short illness, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, 17th December, 2019, George, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Alison, an adored dad of Susan, Laura and Pauline and proud grandad of Claudia, Vanessa, Rémy, Clara, Lana, Will and Louis. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 3rd January, 2020, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in aid of Ward 43, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 25, 2019