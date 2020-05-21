|
DOUGLAS George Jane and family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers, letters and emails sent to them on the sudden death of George.
Also colleagues he worked with in the police (formerly Fife Constabulary) of the Police Force, Bank of Scotland, Dunfermline, Fraud Department and Glenrothes Probus Club. It has been quite overwhelming all the lovely things said about George. It has been a great comfort to both me and my family, thank you all most sincerely, he will be so very sadly missed.
Published in Fife Today on May 21, 2020