RITCHIE George Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on 21st January, 2020, George, aged 74 years. Devoted husband of Sandra and a dear dad of Angie. A Sadly missed grandad of Sam and Jack and a loving brother, father-in-law and friend of many.
A service of celebration will take place at Stirlingshire Crematorium, on Monday, 3rd February, at 1 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection in lieu of flowers will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice. Roy & McIntyre Funeral Home, Glenochil Tel: 01259 769995
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 30, 2020