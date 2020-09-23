|
SHARP George The family of the late George Sharp would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy received in the way of cards, flowers and phone calls during their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, for their care and going above and beyond. Thanks to Rev Alex Forsyth for his comforting service. Finally, thanks to all who paid their last respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 23, 2020