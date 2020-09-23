Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George SHARP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George SHARP

Notice

George SHARP Notice
SHARP George The family of the late George Sharp would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy received in the way of cards, flowers and phone calls during their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, for their care and going above and beyond. Thanks to Rev Alex Forsyth for his comforting service. Finally, thanks to all who paid their last respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -