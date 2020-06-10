|
THOMSON George Very suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on Friday, 22nd May, 2020, George, aged 84 years, of Kennoway, (formerly Windygates), a much loved and adored husband of Margaret, a devoted dad of Jennifer and Steven, father-in-law of Catherine, brother of Myra, a loving uncle to the family and special friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at St Drostans Cemetery, Markinch, on Thursday, 4th June, 2020, at 2.00 p.m. Due to current social distancing restrictions this service is for immediate family members only. Please support George's family by lighting a candle or raising a glass to George at this time. There will be a memorial service to which all will be most welcome at a date and time to be confirmed once the current period of uncertainty is over.
"George will be forever loved and remembered in all of our hearts".
Published in Fife Today on June 10, 2020