WALLACE Georgina
(nee Bamford) Passed away peacefully, on Friday, 10th January, 2020, at Methven House, Kirkcaldy, with her loving family by her side. A devoted wife to Adam. A beloved mum of Robert and George, a much loved gran to Nicole, Adam, James and William.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 24th January, at 3.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are warmly invited.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 16, 2020