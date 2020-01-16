Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Georgina WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgina (Bamford) WALLACE

Notice Condolences

Georgina (Bamford) WALLACE Notice
WALLACE Georgina
(nee Bamford) Passed away peacefully, on Friday, 10th January, 2020, at Methven House, Kirkcaldy, with her loving family by her side. A devoted wife to Adam. A beloved mum of Robert and George, a much loved gran to Nicole, Adam, James and William.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 24th January, at 3.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are warmly invited.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -