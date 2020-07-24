|
HUGHES Gordon Very suddenly, at home, on Thursday, 16th July, 2020. Gordon, aged 63 years, of Cupar, beloved husband of Kathleen, very much loved dad of Grant, Leanne and Paul, loving and devoted papa of Koby, Jake, Aidan, Josie, Felix and Lotti, dear father-in-law to Adrienn, Stefan and Sandra, also a devoted son, loved brother, uncle and good friend to all who knew him. Due to current restrictions the funeral will be private. The family have asked if anyone wants to turn out to show their respects whilst maintaining a safe and social distance, the cortege will be leaving the family home on Tuesday, 28th July, via the Fluthers car park at 11.15 a.m., where it will then turn right along the Burnside making its way up to the Duffus Park for 11.25 a.m., where it will then travel along Balgarvie Road to the Westport for 11.30 a.m., then making its way down through Bonnygate onto St Catherine Street and then out of town via the East Road.
Published in Fife Today on July 24, 2020