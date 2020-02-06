|
|
|
BROUGH Grace Peacefully, at the Victoria Hospital, on Wednesday, 29th January, 2020, Grace, aged 78 years, of Kirkcaldy. Beloved wife to Max, devoted mum to Ken, Graham, Rich and Mike, a loving gran to Alex, Chris, Shalin, Sam, Annie, Ed and Ewan, also a much loved sister and a friend to many, who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 17th February, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 6, 2020