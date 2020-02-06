Home

BROUGH Grace Peacefully, at the Victoria Hospital, on Wednesday, 29th January, 2020, Grace, aged 78 years, of Kirkcaldy. Beloved wife to Max, devoted mum to Ken, Graham, Rich and Mike, a loving gran to Alex, Chris, Shalin, Sam, Annie, Ed and Ewan, also a much loved sister and a friend to many, who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 17th February, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
