DUNCAN Graeme Passed away on 26th May, 2020, aged 49 years. Beloved son of the late May and step son to Bill, a much loved brother to Rae, Gordon and Robert and uncle to Vicky, Mark, Jordan, Ewan and Isla, he will be greatly missed by all family and friends. The service for close family only will take place at Chester Crematorium, on Monday, 15th June, at 9.20 a.m., to watch the service via live stream please contact the funeral directors. Donations in memory of Graeme will be gratefully received for Tom Harrison House Liverpool. All enquiries to W. Williams & Son 16 Chester Road, Whitby, Ellesmere Port CH65 6RU 01513556128.
Published in Fife Today on June 10, 2020