PROCTOR Graham Peacefully, at home, on Saturday, 2nd May, 2020. Graham, beloved husband of Marion, much loved father to Heather and Greg, loving son to May and Ted and supportive brother to Stuart. Due to Covid 19 restrictions there can only be a private cremation at Dundee Crematorium, on Friday, 15th May. The hearse shall however be leaving Kilrymont Crescent at 9.30 a.m. and proceeding down Kilrymont Road via the town and golf course. All friends that wish to say farewell can do so at the entrance to the Crescent on the roadside but must still adhere to the current social distancing rules currently in place.
Published in Fife Today on May 8, 2020
