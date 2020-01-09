|
|
|
HUNTER Harry Peacefully, at home on Wednesday, 1st January, 2020, Harry, aged 91 years, beloved husband of the late Marion, of Somerville Street, Burntisland. Former local Burntisland boat hirer, dearly loved dad of Alan and the late Lesley, much loved father-in-law to Marjory and grandad to Callum. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 9th January, at 3.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Sadly missed.
Hillview Funeral Services, Tel: 01259 725999.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 9, 2020