GOODALL Helen Suddenly, at Preston House Care Home, Glenrothes, on Thursday, 16th January, 2020. Helen Goodall (nee Christie), aged 82 years. Beloved mum of Andrew, Esther, Elaine and the late George, also a cherished gran, great-gran and sister to Anne. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 30th January, 2020, cortege arriving at 9.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given on leaving the service for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, in memory of Helen. Bright colours please.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 23, 2020
