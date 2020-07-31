|
MAXWELL Helen Frances, Kyle and the family of the late Helen would like to sincerely thank the Rev. John Duncan of St. Athernase Church, Leuchars, for his comforting and uplifting service at the graveside for our mum. Also thanks to Syd Stevenson and the staff at William Purves Funeral Directors for their professionalism. The family would also like to express their appreciation for the flowers, cards and kind expressions of sympathy received on our recent sad loss.
Published in Fife Today on July 31, 2020