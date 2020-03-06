Home

Helen Ross COOK

Helen Ross COOK Notice
COOK Helen Ross Suddenly but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 26th February, 2020, Helen Ross, dearly beloved wife of the late Hamish and a much loved mum of Alison. Funeral service in Hope Park & Martyrs Parish Church, St Mary's Place, St Andrews, on Tuesday, 10th March, at 1.15 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Thereafter private interment. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be made at the church for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 6, 2020
