TULLIS Helen (Ella) Peacefully, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 28th December, 2019. Ella, aged 88 years, of Kirkcaldy. Devoted wife of the late George, cherished mum of Elaine, Alan and Colin, a doting gran and great-gran, a much loved sister, also a loving friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 13th January, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for the MHDU at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 9, 2020
